Russia increases state procurement of Gilead's Veklury

Russia is increasing state procurement of Veklury (remdesivir), a drug against COVID-19, which is produced by US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) - due to interruptions of supplies of its generic from local firm Pharmsynthez to domestic market.
Since the middle of 2021 the supplies of Veklury to Russia have been insignificant, while most of the market was taken by Pharmsynthez’ Remdeform (remdesivir).
Its appearance in the Russian market, however, caused a scandal, when in January of last year, the Russian government, allowed Pharmsynthez to produce it and supply under government contracts until the end of 2021. Such permission was provided to the Russian company despite valid Gilead patents. For its part, Gilead challenged the authorities' decision in Russian courts, but lost the case in May of 2021.
