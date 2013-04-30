Russia may postpone restrictions on procurement of imported drugs

The Russian government may revise its earlier announced plans to impose restrictions on procurement of imported drugs to public hospitals and other state needs, with the aim of providing support to domestic producers.
Earlier this year, the Russian government said it is considering imposing a ban on the participation of foreign drug producers in the tendering for public procurement of drugs in Russia, in the event that at least two similar drugs, produced by local manufacturers are present on the market (The Pharma Letter January 10).
The announcement of these plans has already caused massive protest both from foreign producers, operating in the Russian market as well as patients. According to analysts’ estimates, the restrictions may affect up to 500 well-known essential drugs, including antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, drugs for the treatment of other pathologies, etc.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze