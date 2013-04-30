Russia may postpone restrictions on procurement of imported drugs

The Russian government may revise its earlier announced plans to impose restrictions on procurement of imported drugs to public hospitals and other state needs, with the aim of providing support to domestic producers.

Earlier this year, the Russian government said it is considering imposing a ban on the participation of foreign drug producers in the tendering for public procurement of drugs in Russia, in the event that at least two similar drugs, produced by local manufacturers are present on the market (The Pharma Letter January 10).

The announcement of these plans has already caused massive protest both from foreign producers, operating in the Russian market as well as patients. According to analysts’ estimates, the restrictions may affect up to 500 well-known essential drugs, including antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, drugs for the treatment of other pathologies, etc.