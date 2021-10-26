Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia plans to increase public procurement of cardiovascular diseases drugs

Pharmaceutical
26 October 2021
russia_flag_sky_big

The All-Russian Union of Patients (ARUP), one of Russia’s leading associations, representing the interests of patients in Russia, has appealed to the national government and the State Duma to increase expenditures on the provision of domestic patients with drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In accordance with the appeal of the ARUP sent to the government, due to the pandemic, the number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases in Russia has significantly increased, and therefore the government should expand state funding of the program, which involves public procurements of these drugs.

Since 2020, the Russian Ministry of Health, together with several regions (including Crimea, Novgorod and Chelyabinsk regions) has launched pilot projects to provide patients with drugs for cardiovascular diseases. The main goal of these projects was to provide therapy to patients whose condition may deteriorate sharply and who are not eligible for drugs on the basis of various drug reimbursement programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers hope to increase their share in Russian public procurements this year
23 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Russia to introduce three-stage procedure for public procurement of drugs
12 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
Leading Russian drugmakers call for additional preferences for public procurements
10 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russia experiencing a shortage of unique drug against repeated heart attacks
1 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze