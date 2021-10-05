Russia rare and orphan diseases drugs procurement needs expanding

The list of rare (orphan) diseases, which consists of more than 200 diseases in Russia, needs to be updated, according to recent statements by Galina Izotova, deputy chairman of the Russian Audit Chamber.

According to Ms Izotova, this is the most important state program in Russia that involves purchases of drugs against rate and orphan diseases and involves "high-cost nosologies."

Ms Izotova added that the list includes 14 nosologies, in particular hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, Gaucher disease. Most analysts believe the list is insufficient and needs to be seriously expanded.