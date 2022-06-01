Saturday 8 November 2025

Russia's anti-cancer market; impact of patent expiration

Pharmaceutical
1 June 2022
russia_flag_sky_big

Global drugmakers and their Russian partners are losing their positions in the Russian market for anti-cancer drugs due to expiration of patent protection for a number of their drugs and their replacement by Russian-made generics, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, Pharmstandard – one of Russia’s leading drugmakers which, since 2016, has been supplying one of the most expensive anti-cancer drugs Revlimid (lenalidomide), owned by the American major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for state needs will probably lose this market due to expiration of patent protection of the drug this summer.

So far, the Russian state has completed purchases of a number of generics of Revlimid produced by local drugmakers as a result of auctions, conducted on May. During these auctions, lenalidomide was purchased by 2-2.5 times less, compared to previous tenders. Its price was also reduced by another 0.5%-2.5% due to the large number of participants - from three to five bidders during the tenders. The price reduction and the admission of Russian manufacturers to tenders became possible due to the forthcoming expiration of the patent protection for lenalidomide, which is set on July 2022. Until this moment, generics cannot be put into the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russian drugmaker to receive compulsory license for Pfizer's drug
25 November 2019
Generics
Global drugmakers continue legal battles in Russia
25 October 2021
Generics
Legal scene set for Russian drugmaker to get compulsory license on Sutent
30 April 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze