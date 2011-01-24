Monday 29 September 2025

Russia's Farmsintez acquires Estonian pharma company Kevelt

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2011

Farmsintez, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has acquired Kevelt AS, an Estonian pharmaceutical manufacturer, which specializes in the contract manufacturing of finished drugs for certain European and US pharmaceutical companies, as well as solutions for the cryopreservation of stem cells. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Estonian company is part of the current strategy of Farmsintez, whose main objective is to gain access to the European Union pharmaceutical market. In addition, the Russian company plans to use Kevelt’s facilities for the production of investigational antitumor drug Virexxa, which is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials, with the goal of further supplies to the EU market. Also noted in the decision to purchase Kevelt was the fact that the Estonian company is the manufacturer of Glaumaks - first registered in the EU as a generic version of global pharma behemoth Pfizer’s glaucoma drug Xalatan (latanoprost).

Buying of Kevelt, whose production standards fully meet EU requirements, it is stated, should help Farmsintez to achieve these goal. Moreover, the good financial performance of the Estonian company is expected to increase profits of Farmsintez itself by at least 18%-20%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze