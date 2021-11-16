Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia's R-Pharm plans to produce Sputnik V vaccine for EU market

Pharmaceutical
16 November 2021
The Russian drugmaker R-Pharm plans to produce Sputnik V vaccine in the European Union and has received a three-year loan of 50 million ($57 million) to expand the company's production in Illertissen, Germany.

This site was acquired by R-Pharm in 2014 from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). R-Pharm says that total production will amount up to 150 million doses per year. In addition, the site will be used for the production of drug for the treatment of COVID-19-artelegia. Sputnik V for the German market (after its approval by the European Medicines Agency) will be also produced at the Illertissen site.

The company does not specify which vaccines it intend to produce in Germany before receiving permission for Sputnik V. However, according to the Russian Kommersant business paper, citing its sources, that could be Vaxzevria vaccine from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

