Russia struggling with adequate access to hepatitis C drugs

A number of leading patient organizations in Russia have called on the national government to increase procurements of drugs against hepatitis C, according to recent statements by representatives of associations and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In recent years, the fight against hepatitis C has become one of the priorities for the Russian government, which is part of its efforts for the reduction of mortality rate and increase the average life expectancy in the country up to 78 years.

According to preliminary estimates in a study by the Ministry of Finance's Research Institute, the overall value of investments to treat all currently identified patients with hepatitis C (while maintaining the current cost of drugs) is estimated at 606 billion roubles ($8.45 billion)