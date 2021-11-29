Russia will continue to be dependent on imports of radiopharmaceuticals

Russia will continue to depend on imports of radiopharmaceuticals in the coming years, as the launch of its own production of such drugs will be suspended for an indefinite period of time, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
That is mainly due to the recent decision by Rusatom Healthcare, the subsidiary of the Russian nuclear monopoly Rosatom, to terminate its joint project with R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, for the production of such drugs.
The joint venture, which is known as LLC P2med, was established by the parties on parity terms almost three years ago to fulfill a contract worth 18.4 billion roubles ($240 million) with the Moscow Mayor's Office in October 2018. The agreement assumed that R-Pharm would invest at least 3 billion roubles to organize the production of 31 types of drugs for the treatment of oncological, cardiovascular and other diseases at its capacities, while mayor's office provided guarantees to conduct purchases of these drugs until 2028.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze