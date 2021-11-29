Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia will continue to be dependent on imports of radiopharmaceuticals

29 November 2021
Russia will continue to depend on imports of radiopharmaceuticals in the coming years, as the launch of its own production of such drugs will be suspended for an indefinite period of time, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

That is mainly due to the recent decision by Rusatom Healthcare, the subsidiary of the Russian nuclear monopoly Rosatom, to terminate its joint project with R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, for the production of such drugs.

The joint venture, which is known as LLC P2med, was established by the parties on parity terms almost three years ago to fulfill a contract worth 18.4 billion roubles ($240 million) with the Moscow Mayor's Office in October 2018. The agreement assumed that R-Pharm would invest at least 3 billion roubles to organize the production of 31 types of drugs for the treatment of oncological, cardiovascular and other diseases at its capacities, while mayor's office provided guarantees to conduct purchases of these drugs until 2028.

