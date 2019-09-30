Saturday 7 December 2024

Russian approval for Glenmark's Montlezir

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2019
glenmark-pharmaceuticals-big

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) today announced that it has received approval from the Russian Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Montlezir (levocetirizine dihydrochloride 5mg + montelukast sodium 10mg) film-coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age.

Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally. Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We believe that approval for Montlezir will help enhance our presence in this segment,” said Csaba Kantor, senior vice president and head - Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India approves Glenmark's remogliflozin and metformin combo for diabetes
19 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark and Torrent licensing deal for remogliflozin etabonate in India
11 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Glenmark to spin off innovation business into a new company in the USA
15 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Glenmark debuts COPD inhaler AIRZ-FF in India
11 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Atlas pledges “disciplined approach” for new $450 million biotech fund
Biotechnology
Atlas pledges “disciplined approach” for new $450 million biotech fund
6 December 2024
Biotechnology
Novavax offloads Czech facility for $200 million
6 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
New Phase IIIb data show Novartis Fabhalta improved hemoglobin levels
6 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk slashes insulin prices to focus on GLP-1s
6 December 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi recommended for rNSCLC
6 December 2024
Biotechnology
Phase II laru-zova trial win for Beacon
6 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lilly to invest $3 billion in Wisconsin facility
6 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A German pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS).




More Features in Pharmaceutical

New Phase IIIb data show Novartis Fabhalta improved hemoglobin levels
6 December 2024
Novo Nordisk slashes insulin prices to focus on GLP-1s
6 December 2024
Lilly to invest $3 billion in Wisconsin facility
6 December 2024
First commercial sale of Zerviate in China
6 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze