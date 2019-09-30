Russian approval for Glenmark's Montlezir

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) today announced that it has received approval from the Russian Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Montlezir (levocetirizine dihydrochloride 5mg + montelukast sodium 10mg) film-coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age.
Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.
“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally. Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We believe that approval for Montlezir will help enhance our presence in this segment,” said Csaba Kantor, senior vice president and head - Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
