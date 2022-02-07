Saturday 8 November 2025

Russian billionaire to acquire South African drugmaker Ascendis Health assets

7 February 2022
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, together with partners, is acquiring the European assets of South African pharmaceutical manufacturer Ascendis Health (JSE: ASC). The takeover takes place as part of the recapitalization of a debt-ridden holding, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

So far, the partners have filed a petition with the Competition Commission of the Republic of Cyprus to acquire the assets of the South African pharmaceutical holding Ascendis Health.

The main interest of bidders is related with the Cypriot-based generic drug maker Remedica, Spanish firm Farmalider, and Sun Wave Pharma, which manufactures and distributes drugs and nutritional supplements in the number of the European Union states.

Russia liberalizes pharma legislation due to COVID-19 pandemic
23 June 2020
Significant increase in pharmaceutical substances imports this year in Russia
21 August 2017
Biovac and partners to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity for Africa
1 March 2022
EIB plans 175 million euros investment in Biovac
9 June 2022




