Russian drug market experiences sharp growth this year

Drug sales in the Russian market are steadily growing, while last year the overall retail sales increased by 8% year-on-year basis to 1.5 trillion roubles $16.2 billion), according to latest data, provided by the Russian pharmaceutical analytics agency RNC Pharma, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The growth of the market was also observed in volume terms, which became evident for the first time in the last several years.
Nikolai Bespalov, development director at RNC Pharma, said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant business paper that the growth of the market could be also explained by increased domestic demand.
