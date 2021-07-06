Saturday 8 November 2025

Russian govt wants long-term contracts with global drugmakers on high-priced drugs

6 July 2021
The Russian Ministry of Health wants to sign long-term contracts with global drugmakers on supplies of their drugs against HIV, hepatitis and rare diseases for state needs. As part of state plans, that will allow the achievement of significant savings during public procurements of these drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

It is planned that the duration of these contracts will be at least two-to-three years. They will replace the existing one-year contracts.

The overall value of investments that will be allocated for these needs will reach 120 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) a year. The Ministry of Health said that it has already begun talks with producers.

