Russian plans to establish production of orphan drugs

2 September 2019
The Russian government has announced its plans to increase state funding for the purchases of orphan drugs and create conditions for the beginning of their production within the country, according to recent statements from the state press-service, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For this purpose, the list of diseases that are treated by such drugs will be significantly expanded. In addition, the government plans to increase the number of patients that will receive such drugs.

According to estimates of the Russian Ministry of Health, the number of patients that suffer from orphan diseases in the country is in the range of 1-1.5 million people.

