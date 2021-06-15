Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russian sales of middle and high-priced original drugs steadily growing

Pharmaceutical
15 June 2021
russia_lake_stock_large

Although drug sales in Russia fell 13% in the first four months of the current year in volume terms to 1.7 billion packages, they grew by 4.8% to 390 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) in terms of value, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

This was mainly due to the growth of sales of drugs in the middle and high-priced segments of the market, according to a recent study, conducted by the Russian pharmaceutical publication Pharmaceutical Bulletin and a local analytics agency AlphaRM.

The growth of sales of high-priced drugs was observed both in the case of domestic and global drugmakers, such as Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Eliquis (apixaban) antithrombotic agent, as well as venous drug Detralex of French Servier. In the meantime, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) for the prevention of thrombosis has remained the leader in sales for two years now. This was despite a relatively high average cost of the drug of 3,286 roubles ($45).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian range of medicines continues to decline
14 February 2023
Generics
Global drugmakers continue to defend rights for their original drugs in Russia
12 July 2023
Pharmaceutical
Bayer confirms plans for 50% Russian localization by 2025
9 July 2019
Generics
Significant increase in pharmaceutical substances imports this year in Russia
21 August 2017


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze