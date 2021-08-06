Wednesday 19 November 2025

Safe to combine Sputnik V with other COVID-19 jabs, timely study suggests

Pharmaceutical
6 August 2021
vaccine_sputnik_big

Initial results show the immune response and safety of heterogeneous regimens combining the first component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) and other COVID-19 jabs.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a partner of the study, has announced the results of the trial, which saw Sputnik V combined with the vaccines from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Sinopharm and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

"RDIF is ready to partner with other producers for further mix and match studies"The data, collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province in Argentina, demonstrates that both the combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and vaccination with two injections of only Sputnik Light shows high safety profile with no serious adverse events related to vaccination. All of the combinations studied were safe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Labs Richmond to provide Argentina with Sputnik V vaccine
4 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
RDIF and Serum Institute agree manufacturing deal for Sputnik V
13 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sputnik V jab found effective against new coronavirus variants
12 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze