Safe to combine Sputnik V with other COVID-19 jabs, timely study suggests

Initial results show the immune response and safety of heterogeneous regimens combining the first component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) and other COVID-19 jabs.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a partner of the study, has announced the results of the trial, which saw Sputnik V combined with the vaccines from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Sinopharm and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

"RDIF is ready to partner with other producers for further mix and match studies"The data, collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province in Argentina, demonstrates that both the combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and vaccination with two injections of only Sputnik Light shows high safety profile with no serious adverse events related to vaccination. All of the combinations studied were safe.