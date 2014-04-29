Thursday 20 November 2025

Sanofi 1st-qtr 2014 earnings just miss estimates

Pharmaceutical
29 April 2014

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) reported first-quarter 2014 financial results this morning that, despite a hit from currency effects, total group sales grew 3.5% to 7.84 billion euros ($10.85 billion).

The company’s growth platforms sales grew 7.9% to 5.78 billion euros and accounted for 73.7% of total sales in the quarter. Business net income and business earnings per share (EPS) were 1.55 billion euros (+5.6% at constant exchange rates) and 1.17 euros (+5.8% at CER, -3.3% on a reported basis), respectively. Analysts predicted profit of 1.57 billion euros, or 1.19 euros a share, according to the average of 12 estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sanofi’s shares dipped 1.1% to 76.26 shortly after the start of trading in Paris.

The performance of the first quarter is in line with the full year guidance announced on February 6, 2014, said Sanofi. The continued performance of growth platforms, expenses in new product launches and the late-stage pipeline is expected to lead to 2014 business EPS growth between 4% and 7% at CER, barring major unforeseen adverse events, the firm added.

Steady pipeline growth

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze