Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi and Regeneron purchase FDA priority voucher for alirocumab

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2014

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) intend to use a US Food and Drug Administration rare pediatric disease priority review voucher in connection with the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for alirocumab.

The priority review voucher entitles the holder to designate a BLA for priority review, which provides for an expedited six-month review from the filing date instead of the standard 10-month review. It was created by the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) and is intended to encourage the development of treatments for rare pediatric diseases. Companies that receive a voucher may use it or transfer the voucher, including by sale, to other organizations.

Regeneron Ireland, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, purchased the voucher from BioMarin GALNS, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of US drugmaker BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) which had received it through the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) Program. Sanofi and Regeneron will equally share the purchase price of $67.5 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze