Sanofi and Regeneron purchase FDA priority voucher for alirocumab

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) intend to use a US Food and Drug Administration rare pediatric disease priority review voucher in connection with the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for alirocumab.
The priority review voucher entitles the holder to designate a BLA for priority review, which provides for an expedited six-month review from the filing date instead of the standard 10-month review. It was created by the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) and is intended to encourage the development of treatments for rare pediatric diseases. Companies that receive a voucher may use it or transfer the voucher, including by sale, to other organizations.
Regeneron Ireland, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, purchased the voucher from BioMarin GALNS, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of US drugmaker BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) which had received it through the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) Program. Sanofi and Regeneron will equally share the purchase price of $67.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze