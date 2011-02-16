Sanofi-Aventis in deal with Sunnybrook Health to develop treatment for diabetic foot ulcers; viewing ophthalmic acquisitions

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) has entered into a research and licensing option agreement with Toronto, Canada-based Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for vasculotide, an investigational compound to treat chronic wounds developed by senior scientists at the hospital. This includes neuropathic diabetic foot ulcers caused by a lack of sensation and neuropathic ulcers that are complicated by peripheral arterial disease, commonly called neuroischemic diabetic foot ulcers.

Under the terms of the deal, the French company has an exclusive worldwide option with predetermined upfront milestones and royalty payments with Sunnybrook to develop and commercialize vasculotide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Our new relationship with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre fits our strategy of fostering scientific exchange through external collaborations and will help us develop solutions for patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers," said Ray Jupp, vice president of Sanofi-Aventis' therapeutic strategy unit, Fibrosis and Wound Repair.