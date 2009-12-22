Monday 29 September 2025

Sanofi-Aventis to buy consumer health firm Chattem for $1.9 billion, aiming for bigger role in OTC

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2009

In a move that will take it up to fifth place in global consumer health care ' and confirming its aims to expand in niche markets rather than through mega buys/mergers, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis says it has entered into a deal to acquire the US firm Chattem in a deal valuing the latter at some $1.9 billion.

Over-the-counter and consumer brands are core growth platforms identified in Sanofi-Aventis' broader strategy for achieving sustainable growth. Although the group will generate around 1.4 billion euros ($2.905 billion) worldwide in OTC sales in 2009, it has thus far not been directly present in the USA, the Paris-based company explained.

Chattem is about 130 years old and is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer health care products, toiletries and dietary supplements across niche market segments in the USA. With total sales last year of $455 million its well known brands include Gold Bond, Icy Hot, ACT, Cortizone-10, Selsun Blue and Unisom.

Allegra switch to OTC planned

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze