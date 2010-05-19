Sanofi-Aventis to take control of Poland's Nepentes; cited as buyer for Piramal; names new chairman

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis was in the limelight on several fronts in the last couple of days, two of which involve the company's expansion into emerging markets, notably in Poland and speculation of an acquisition in India.

This morning, the company revealed that it is moving to gain 100% control of Nepentes SA, a Polish manufacturer of over-the-counter medicines and dermocosmetics, in a deal valuing the latter at around 105 million euros ($130.4 million).

Nepentes is a rapidly growing Consumer Health Care company founded in 1991. It has consistently shown its capacity for growth and development of new brands, and has a proven track record of successful launches, the French firm said in a press statement. The company focuses on pharmacy dermocosmetics, where it managed to develop and launch a portfolio of innovative products including key brands like Iwostin and Emolium. In 2009, Nepentes' sales reached 134.9 million zlotys ($41.7 million) of which 85% were realized in Poland. The company has affiliates in Bulgaria and Romania.