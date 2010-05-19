Monday 29 September 2025

Sanofi-Aventis to take control of Poland's Nepentes; cited as buyer for Piramal; names new chairman

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2010

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis was in the limelight on several fronts in the last couple of days, two of which involve the company's expansion into emerging markets, notably in Poland and speculation of an acquisition in India.

This morning, the company revealed that it is moving to gain 100% control of Nepentes SA, a Polish manufacturer of over-the-counter medicines and dermocosmetics, in a deal valuing the latter at around 105 million euros ($130.4 million).

Nepentes is a rapidly growing Consumer Health Care company founded in 1991. It has consistently shown its capacity for growth and development of new brands, and has a proven track record of successful launches, the French firm said in a press statement. The company focuses on pharmacy dermocosmetics, where it managed to develop and launch a portfolio of innovative products including key brands like Iwostin and Emolium. In 2009, Nepentes' sales reached 134.9 million zlotys ($41.7 million) of which 85% were realized in Poland. The company has affiliates in Bulgaria and Romania.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze