Sanofi expands in biosurgery, buying Pluromed

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) said on Friday that it is to acquire Pluromed, a USA-based medical device company. The transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is subject to customary closing conditions.
Pluromed has developed a proprietary polymer technology, called Rapid Transition Polymers (RTP), pioneering the use of injectable plugs to improve the safety, efficacy and economics of medical interventions. Sanofi will commercialize Pluromed’s LeGoo, a highly innovative, Food and Drug Administration-approved and CE marked gel for temporary endovascular occlusion of blood vessels during surgical procedures.
“The acquisition of Pluromed underscores Sanofi’s commitment to strengthen its Biosurgery portfolio,” said Alison Lawton, senior vice president and general manager, Sanofi Biosurgery, noting that “LeGoo is a breakthrough technology with the potential to change the paradigm of vascular and cardiovascular surgical procedures, by providing fast, temporary control of blood flow while avoiding vessel trauma associated with standard of care.”
