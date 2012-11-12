Sanofi halves US price of Zaltrap, responding to criticism from oncologists

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has said that it would halve the price of its colorectal cancer drug Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept) in the USA, The Cancer Letter reported last week, saying this was due to criticism from oncologists.
Critics said that Zaltrap’s price - about $11,000 a month - was more than double that of a competing therapy, Roche/Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab), which is also used in the second-line colon cancer indication. Sanofi has reportedly set its Zaltrap price at a similar level to Avastin.
Last month, three doctors from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center wrote an editorial for The New York Times, explaining their decision to exclude Zaltrap from the cancer center’s formulary.
