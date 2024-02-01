Sanofi misses income estimate despite Dupixent effect

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) was trading 4% lower late Thursday after presenting its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Sales for the fourth quarter grew by nearly 2% to 10.92 billion euros ($11.82 billion), while adjusted operating income fell 5% to 2.58 billion euros, where 2.77 billion euros had been forecast by analyts in a poll on the company's website.

"Our R&D transformation has reached an inflection point on the road to industry leadership in immunology"