Sanofi partners with Emcure for oncology portfolio in India

6 August 2014

French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Indian subsidiary said today that it has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals for its oncology portfolio in India.

Under the terms of the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Sanofi will continue to own its oncology range - comprising four brands namely Taxotere (docetaxel), Jevtana (cabazitaxel), Fludara (fludarabine) and Fasturtec (rasburicase) - and Emcure will market and distribute these brands through its Specialty Unit.

Shailesh Ayyangar, vice president - South Asia, and managing director - Sanofi India and Sanofi-Synthelabo (India), said: “Sanofi is highly committed to the field of oncology. Realizing that managing the complexities of cancer necessitates the availability of a wide range of products and supporting therapies, we found that combining our efforts and product range with that of Emcure Oncology, makes immense sense for both companies. Doctors and patients will now have access - ‘under one roof’ - to one of the most comprehensive and complementing Oncology portfolios in India. Sanofi will continue to provide strong scientific and medical support to Emcure’s already well-established and fast growing oncology business.”

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
