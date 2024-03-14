Sanofi teams up with AI-driven drug discovery firm

Germany-based AI-driven drug discovery company Partex Group has announced a collaboration with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Building upon the success of a pilot project conducted in 2022, this new collaboration centers around the expansion of an innovative approach which leverages Partex's AI arm, Innoplexus, and its proprietary AI technology to identify new indications within Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio.

"We aspire to unlock the hidden potential within Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio"Through meticulous indication expansion, prioritization, and lab validation studies, the partners will seek to uncover fresh prospects for Sanofi’s out-licensing portfolio.