Sanofi ups profit forecast after stellar quarter

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) became the latest pharma company to announce a positive set of second quarter 2021 results on Thursday.

The Paris-based firm upped its 2021 earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate to around 12% at constant exchange rates (CER), up from the high-single digit percentage rise that was predicted previously.

Sales during the quarter rose by 12% at CER to 8.7 billion euros ($10.3 billion), mainly driven by revenue from Dupixent (dupilumab) and the company’s Vaccines unit. Analysts had expected 8.5 billion euros.