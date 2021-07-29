Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi ups profit forecast after stellar quarter

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2021
paul_hudson_sanofi_large-1

French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) became the latest pharma company to announce a positive set of second quarter 2021 results on Thursday.

The Paris-based firm upped its 2021 earnings per share (EPS) growth estimate to around 12% at constant exchange rates (CER), up from the high-single digit percentage rise that was predicted previously.

Sales during the quarter rose by 12% at CER to 8.7 billion euros ($10.3 billion), mainly driven by revenue from Dupixent (dupilumab) and the company’s Vaccines unit. Analysts had expected 8.5 billion euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Eureka Therapeutics out-licenses multiple myeloma candidate to Sanofi
7 July 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi spending big to catch up in mRNA vaccines
29 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi's 1st-qtr takes negative currency hit
28 April 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi shares suffer on rilzabrutinib setback
9 September 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze