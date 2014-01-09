Santaris inks deal with Roche for RNA-targeted medicines

Danish privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Santaris Pharma has signed a worldwide strategic alliance with Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) to discover and develop novel RNA targeted medicines using Santaris’ proprietary Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) drug platform.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will collaborate on the discovery of LNA drugs against a multitude of targets across several disease areas. Roche will be responsible for the subsequent development and commercialization of products arising from the alliance.

Deal worth $138 million milestones per product