Santaris inks deal with Roche for RNA-targeted medicines

Danish privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Santaris Pharma has signed a worldwide strategic alliance with Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) to discover and develop novel RNA targeted medicines using Santaris’ proprietary Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) drug platform.
Under the terms of the deal, the companies will collaborate on the discovery of LNA drugs against a multitude of targets across several disease areas. Roche will be responsible for the subsequent development and commercialization of products arising from the alliance.
Deal worth $138 million milestones per product
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze