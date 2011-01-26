Monday 29 September 2025

Santhera in talks with Newron; Actient Pharma acquires Timm Medical Technologies

Pharmaceutical
26 January 2011

Swiss specialty drug frim Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:SANN) said yesterday that - as part of its ordinary course of business - it is constantly evaluating its strategic options. As part of such process the company has had a high level dialogue with Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA, an Italian R&D company focused on novel central nervous system and pain therapies. The continuation, content and outcome of such dialogue cannot be predicted. No further comments will be made, the company stated.

Separately, Illinois, USA-based specialty drug firm Actient Pharmaceuticals says that it has acquired privately-held Timm Medical Technologies, a recognized leader in products and services for the diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders, primarily in the area of erectile dysfunction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Minnesota-based Timm Medical is consistent with Actient’s strategic focus in urology. Actient is now able to offer pharmaceutical, and medical device and diagnostic solutions, to the urology community.

