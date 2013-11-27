Sativex approved for MS in Switzerland

UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals (AIM: GWP), which is focused on novel cannaboid therapeutics, has received regulatory approval for its lead product Sativex in Switzerland.

A full marketing authorization has been granted by the Swiss authorities in the treatment of moderate to severe spasticity in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients who have not responded adequately to other anti-spasticity medications.

Justin Gover, GW chief executive, said: “This approval in Switzerland marks yet another regulatory success for Sativex, which is now approved in a total of 23 countries. We now look forward to working with our partners, Almirall, towards this launch so as to enable MS patients in Switzerland to benefit from this important new treatment.”