Monday 29 September 2025

Savings from new drug discounts in 2011 already total $38 million, says USA's HHS

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2011

Through provisions of the Affordable Care Act, nearly 4 million Americans with Medicare who reached the program’s Part D coverage gap in 2010 have received a one-time, tax-free $250 rebate check.

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced this week that a similar number of Medicare beneficiaries are likely to enter the coverage gap in 2011 and will benefit from additional Affordable Care Act provisions that work to reduce and close the “donut hole” by 2020. Already, nearly 48,000 Medicare enrollees have saved $38 million - an average of $800 per person - thanks to a new 50% discount on covered brand-name drugs in the donut hole.

“For too long, many seniors and people with disabilities have struggled to choose between paying for needed prescription medication and other necessities, like food, rent and utilities,” Sec Sebelius said, adding: “The Affordable Care Act is delivering more affordable prescription drugs to seniors and giving everyone on Medicare better benefits.”

