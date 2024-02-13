Monday 29 September 2025

Scales of justice go Novo Nordisk’s way in weight loss cases

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
novo_nordisk_flags_large

Novo Nordisk (NOVN: VX) has come out on top in two cases in Florida courts relating to its weight loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide).

In one case, the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division, heard that Effinger Health had, without permission, used one or more of the pharma firm’s trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing, promotion, and offering of compounded drug products purporting to contain semaglutide that have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not genuine Novo Nordisk FDA-approved, semaglutide-based medicines.

Elsewhere, the Southern District of Florida was told that Ekzotika Corporation had committed the same offence and, as in the Effinger Health case, had therefore infringed plaintiffs’ rights in the Novo Nordisk trademarks, and violated rights under the Lanham Act and state law.

