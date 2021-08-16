Schrödinger inks cancer R&D deal with Zai Lab

Physics-based US software specialist Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR) and China’s Zai Lab Limited (HKEX: 9688) have entered into a global discovery, development and commercialization collaboration focused on a novel program in oncology targeting DNA damage response.

The research program will be conducted jointly by the Schrödinger and Zai Lab scientific teams. The companies will be responsible for their own research program expenses, and under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Zai Lab will make an upfront payment to Schrödinger to help fund Schrödinger's share of research costs. Following the selection of a development candidate, Zai Lab will assume primary responsibility for global development, manufacturing and commercialization.

50% profit sharing