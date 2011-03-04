Scotland's MSPs vote to axe NHS prescription charges

In line with election pledges in 2007, Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) have voted to scrap National Health Service prescription charges in Scotland, effective April 1, abolishing the current £3 ($4.82) contribution from patients for the cost of their medicines.
A last-ditch Conservative and Lib Dem move to block the plan failed. Labour supports the plan but the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats believe the cash could be better spent in other areas, public broadcaster the BBC reported.
The price paid by patients for prescription medicine has been reduced each year since 2008. On April 1 that year they fell from £6.85 to £5.00, in 2009 they went down to £4 then to £3 in 2010.
