Monday 29 September 2025

Scotland's SMC backs use of Roche's Actemra, a drug still not allowed in England NHS

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2010

In final draft guidance published yesterday, the Scottish Medicines Consortium has accepted the restricted use of Swiss drug major Roche's Actemra (toculizumab) within the National Health Service in that country. The agency's approval states: 'Despite [some] uncertainties it was considered that a sufficiently robust economic case for tocilizumab has been presented for acceptance by the SMC.'

Licensed indication under review by the SMC are in combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have either responded inadequately to, or who were intolerant to, previous therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or tumor necrosis factor antagonists. In these patients, toculizumab can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to methotrexate or where continued treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate.

It is restricted for use in combination therapy within NHS Scotland, as the manufacturer did not present an economic case for monotherapy, said the agency. Toculizumab should be used in accordance with the British Society of Rheumatology guidelines for prescribing TNF-a blockers in adults, it added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze