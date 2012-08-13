Scottish regulator backs restricted NHS use of Janssen's Zytiga; negative on BioMarin's Firdapse

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) announced yesterday that it has accepted Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) for restricted use within NHS Scotland, as a treatment option for patients in Scotland with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received only one prior chemotherapy regimen.
Abiraterone acetate was discovered in the UK, and has been shown to prolong life in some patients with advanced prostate cancer who are no longer responding to hormone therapy, and whose disease has progressed on or after a docetaxel-based chemotherapy regimen.
Also backed by NICE
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze