Scottish regulator backs restricted NHS use of Janssen's Zytiga; negative on BioMarin's Firdapse

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) announced yesterday that it has accepted Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) for restricted use within NHS Scotland, as a treatment option for patients in Scotland with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received only one prior chemotherapy regimen.

Abiraterone acetate was discovered in the UK, and has been shown to prolong life in some patients with advanced prostate cancer who are no longer responding to hormone therapy, and whose disease has progressed on or after a docetaxel-based chemotherapy regimen.

Also backed by NICE