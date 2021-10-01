September 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

A string of acquisitions were announced in the pharmaceutical sector during September, most notably Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) $11.5 billion buy of Acceleron Pharma.

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), Roche (ROG: SIX), Novartis (NOV: VX) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) were among pharma's other big names that were in acquisitive mode, as was Spanish plasma specialist Grifols (GRF: MC), which moved to take over its German rival Biotest.

The table below details the month's deals: