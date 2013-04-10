Shasun and Debiopharm ink deal for Huperzine-A

Swiss independent drug developer Debiopharm has entered into an accord with India-based contract manufacturer Shasun Pharmaceuticals for the manufacturing and commercialization of Huperzine-A, used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Huperzine-A is a potent and reversible acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and clinical studies have shown a significant improvement in memory deficit and cognitive performance in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Huperzine-A is commercially available through Shasun Pharmaceuticals.
According to the terms of the deal, Shasun will be able to use the Debiopharm technology for the manufacture of synthetic Huperzine-A under GMP quality conditions and commercialize it in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. The manufacturing technology involves a 10-stage chemical synthesis process including a complex chiral organometallic step as a key transformation of the Huperzine-A structure. The synthesis is a result of a joint collaboration between Shasun's research centers in Chennai and the UK.
