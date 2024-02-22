Monday 29 September 2025

Shionogi’s Fetroja approved by TFDA in Taiwan

Pharmaceutical
22 February 2024
shionogi-big

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) today revealed that it has received approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for Fetroja (cefiderocol) in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

These include pyelonephritis, and hospital-acquired pneumonia (including hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-acquired associated bacterial pneumonia) caused by susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms. This approval applies to patients who are 18 years of age or older and have no other treatment options or limited alternatives available.

Fetroja is a siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic developed by Shionogi, and new drug application in Taiwan was filed on December 13, 2022

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Much-needed novel antibiotic approved in USA
15 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data for TaiGen Biotech's novel flu med
19 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC approval for Shionogi's Fetcroja
28 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi files for SDT-001 marketing approval in Japan
27 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze