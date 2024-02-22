Shionogi’s Fetroja approved by TFDA in Taiwan

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) today revealed that it has received approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for Fetroja (cefiderocol) in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.
These include pyelonephritis, and hospital-acquired pneumonia (including hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-acquired associated bacterial pneumonia) caused by susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms. This approval applies to patients who are 18 years of age or older and have no other treatment options or limited alternatives available.
Fetroja is a siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic developed by Shionogi, and new drug application in Taiwan was filed on December 13, 2022
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze