Shire buying Movetis for $558 million to expand specialist gastrointestinal portfolio

Dublin, Ireland-based specialty biopharmaceutical company Shire revealed yesterday that it will launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all the shares in Movetis NV, a Belgium-based European specialty gastrointestinal firm, in a deal valuing the latter at some 428 million euros ($557.6 million). The news saw the firm's share price edge 1.3% to £14.73 by close of trading, while Movetis' shares were suspended just before the announcement, but later moved 9.2% higher to 11.90 euros.
Movetis' board unanimously supports the transaction and will recommend acceptance of the offer to its shareholders. Institutional shareholders holding 38.9% of the firm's issued share capital have unconditionally agreed to accept the offer in respect of their own shares.
Franchise includes already-launched Resolor
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze