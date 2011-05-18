Monday 29 September 2025

Shire to buy regenerative medicines firm Advanced BioHealing for $750 million

Pharmaceutical
18 May 2011

Ireland-headquartered biopharmaceutical firm Shire (LSE: SHP) - best known for its attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder franchise - has signed an agreement to acquire privately-held USA-based regenerative medicine company Advanced BioHealing for $750 million in cash, financed from its existing cash.

The acquisition will led to the creation of a new strategic platform based on tissue regeneration using cell-based therapies complementing Shire's existing specialty focus and biologics manufacturing capability. The deal will also bring to Shire’s portfolio Dermagraft, which the Irish company says is an attractive US marketed product with further growth potential. This is Shire’s second company acquisition in less than a year, after it bought the Belgian firm Movetis for $558 million (The Pharma Letter August 4, 2010).

Dermagraft is a regenerative bio-engineered skin substitute indicated for use in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers greater than six weeks in duration. It has already achieved 5% patient share of the potential $3 billion slow healing DFU market and had $146 million in US sales in 2010. Slow healing DFUs affect nearly 538,000 people annually in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze