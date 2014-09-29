Sigmoid in licensing deal with Pendopharm for CyCol in Canada

Privately-owned, Irish drug delivery technology company Sigmoid Pharma has entered into agreements with Canada’s Pendopharm, a division Pharmascience, concerning a licence for exclusive rights to commercialize CyCol in the Canadian market and an equity investment in Sigmoid. CyCol is Sigmoid’s proprietary oral formulation of solubilized cyclosporine targeted to the site of disease in the colon.
Under the licence deal, Sigmoid has received an upfront payment and will be eligible for future milestone payments in addition to significant double-digit, tiered royalties on net sales in Canada.
