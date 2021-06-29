Saturday 8 November 2025

Significant rise in number of recruiting sites in China, study shows

29 June 2021
Virtual clinical development specialist Phesi has published a new data analysis on growth in recruiting clinical trial sites in China since the beginning of 2018.

The analysis finds a significant rise in the number of recruiting sites in the country, with a 163% increase between January 2018 and January 2021.

"The pandemic has led to an increasing trend towards conducting clinical trials outside of the USA and Western Europe"Interestingly, the data shows that the impact of the pandemic was far greater on the clinical trials industry in Western Europe and the USA, compared to the sustained growth of China’s pharmaceutical industry.

