Simcere Pharma to increase stake in Jilin Boda to 90%

China's Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, which specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of branded generic and proprietary pharmaceuticals in China, has entered into an agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Xiangao Investment Company, an investment company registered in China which, as its sole business, holds a 49% stake in Jilin Boda Pharmaceutical.
After the completion of this acquisition, Simcere will control a 90% stake in Boda, which it says is a fast-growing manufacturer of injectable stroke management medication. Simcere currently holds a 51% stake in Boda through an acquisition made in September 2007, for which it paid 111.0 million renminbi ($16.3 million at current exchange rates) in cash. This additional acquisition further demonstrates Simcere's progress in the field of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medications, the company claims.
Simcere manufactures and sells antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, stroke management medication and vaccines. It concentrates its R&D efforts on the treatment of diseases with high incidence and/or mortality rates and for which there is a clear demand for more effective pharmacotherapy such as cancer, strokes, orthopedics and infectious diseases.
Simcere has introduced an anti-cancer medication Endu (a modified version of endostatin), a first-to-market medication Sinofuan (fluorouracil, sustained release) and first-to-market generics such as Bicun (edaravone injection) and Anxin (a biapenem injection).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze