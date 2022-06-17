Simultaneous success and setback for Rhythm's Imcivree

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental indication for Imcivree (setmelanotide) injection for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients aged six years and older with obesity due to Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: RYTM) melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist is the first drug approved specifically for chronic weight management in patients with BBS, a rare genetic disorder associated with early-onset childhood obesity.

Second approval for Imcivree