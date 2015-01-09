SinSa Labs signs license agreement for technology platform leading to new antibiotics

Singapore-based SinSa Labs has signed a license agreement with Singapore Health Services and technology transfer office ETPL for a technology platform leading to a new class of antibiotics.
Developed at Singapore Eye Research Institute and Bioinformatics Institute, the technology platform could provide new antibiotics that kill bacteria quickly at a low dose, and deterring antibiotic resistance.
SinSa Labs is currently developing its first antibiotic, Dorzidin, which is suitable for treating antibiotic-resistant eye and ear infections. It is also seeking series A financing and will be soon outlining an offer to invest.
