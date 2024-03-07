SK bioscience breaks ground on vaccine manufacturing facility

South Korean vaccine maker SK bioscience today announced that it has broken ground on a major expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant, L HOUSE, located in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do.
SK bioscience says the expansion aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for global supply by adding two floors to the existing vaccine manufacturing department in L HOUSE, which will create around 4,200 sq meters of new space.
The new, expanded space will serve as a production base for the next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate GBP410 (also known as SP0202), jointly developed by SK bioscience and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which is co-investing in the expansion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze