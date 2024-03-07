SK bioscience breaks ground on vaccine manufacturing facility

South Korean vaccine maker SK bioscience today announced that it has broken ground on a major expansion of its vaccine manufacturing plant, L HOUSE, located in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do.

SK bioscience says the expansion aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for global supply by adding two floors to the existing vaccine manufacturing department in L HOUSE, which will create around 4,200 sq meters of new space.

The new, expanded space will serve as a production base for the next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate GBP410 (also known as SP0202), jointly developed by SK bioscience and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which is co-investing in the expansion.