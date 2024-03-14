SK publishes post-marketing data for anti-seizure med Xcopri

New real-world data show a positive safety profile for Xcopri (cenobamate), an anti-seizure medication which is offered in a tablet formulation.

The product is sold by SK Group subsidiary SK Life Science, a New Jersey-based biotech which falls under the SK Biopharmaceuticals division.

First offered in the USA in 2020, after US Food and Drug Administration approval for adults with partial-onset seizures, the firm said it had seen: “increased adoption of cenobamate among epileptologists, general neurologists, and advanced practice providers in the USA, Europe, Switzerland, the UK, Israel, and Canada.”