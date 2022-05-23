Sunday 24 November 2024

Solid pay bump sees off strike threat at GlaxoSmithKline

Pharmaceutical
23 May 2022
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) faces a higher wage bill after workers accepted an average 10.5% pay increase in return for calling off planned industrial action.

Members of Unite, a UK union, accepted the improved pay offer, after initially rejecting a planned 2.75% increase.

The ballot in April saw over 85% voting in favor of a strike, the first time GSK workers have done so in its history.

