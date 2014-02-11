Sorrento acquires further rights to Cynviloq to Include Australia, Canada and Mexico

US cancer drug developer Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) has obtained exclusive rights to Cynviloq (marketed as Genexol-PM in South Korea and other countries) in Australia, Canada and Mexico from Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean corporation.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sorrento already has exclusive rights from Samyang for Cynviloq in the USA and the 27 countries of the European Union (The Pharma Letter May 14, 2013). Terms of that deal were also not revealed.

"We have made significant progress carving out the clinical and regulatory path for the Cynviloq program, and we continue to build on the global commercial opportunity for this product," said Henry Ji, president and chief executive of Sorrento, adding: "With these expanded rights, Sorrento now covers the vast majority of its targeted Cynviloq markets".