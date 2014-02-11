Monday 29 September 2025

Sorrento acquires further rights to Cynviloq to Include Australia, Canada and Mexico

Pharmaceutical
11 February 2014

US cancer drug developer Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) has obtained exclusive rights to Cynviloq (marketed as Genexol-PM in South Korea and other countries) in Australia, Canada and Mexico from Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean corporation.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sorrento already has exclusive rights from Samyang for Cynviloq in the USA and the 27 countries of the European Union (The Pharma Letter May 14, 2013). Terms of that deal were also not revealed.

"We have made significant progress carving out the clinical and regulatory path for the Cynviloq program, and we continue to build on the global commercial opportunity for this product," said Henry Ji, president and chief executive of Sorrento, adding: "With these expanded rights, Sorrento now covers the vast majority of its targeted Cynviloq markets".

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
29 September 2025

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
29 September 2025


